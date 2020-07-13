CM Buzdar visits various areas, reviews drainage system

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various areas of the provincial capital without protocol and reviewed drainage system after rain.

He inspected water drainage arrangements being made on Jail Road, Mall Road, Lawrence Road and other areas, says a handout issued here Sunday. The CM expressed his satisfaction over consolidated arrangements being made for water drainage. However, he expressed his indignation after seeing stagnant water lying in few areas and issued on the spot orders to Wasa officials for water drainage.

The CM directed Wasa and administrative officers to remain present in the field and asserted that officers concerned should also remain present on their duties instead of relaxing in their homes as he is himself present in the field to oversee water drainage situation.

Usman Buzdar emphasised that it was our basic responsibility to resolve the people’s problems. He said, ”. The CM appreciated that better water drainage arrangements had been made by Wasa in cities.