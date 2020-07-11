Corona cases, fatalities drop

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI: The policy of smart lockdowns has started delivering, as the number of confirmed cases of corona and deaths in the country is gradually coming down, with the confirmed cases and fatalities standing at 2,45,465 and 5,106 respectively.

According to NCOC, out of a total of 2,45,465 cases, Sindh reported 102,368 cases, Punjab 82,261, Balochistan 11,128, KP 13,829, Gilgit Baltistan 1,619 and AJK 1,485.

In Punjab, the pandemic killed 17 more people, while the number of cases reached 85,261 after registration of 674 new cases until Friday morning. According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of deaths had reached 1,972 in the province.

As many as 305 new cases were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib,10 in Sheikhupura,51 in Rawalpindi,11 in Attock,16 in Gujranwala, 21 in Sialkot,13 in Narowal, 24 in Gujrat, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin, 38 in Multan,8 in Khanewal,14 in Vehari,62 in Faisalabad,8 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Jhang,4 in Rahimyar Khan,8 in Sargodha,4 in Mianwali,4 in Khushab,2 in Bhakkar, 4 in Bahawalnagar, 14 in Bahawalpur,4 in Lodharan, 17 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Muzaffargarh, 20 in Rajanpur, 2 in Layyah,4 in Sahiwal and 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Okara district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 572,948 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 52,641 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province. The department also appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said 36 more patients had died while 1,468 persons contracted the virus lifting the death toll to 1,231 and tally of cases to 102,368. This, he said on Friday in a statement issued from the CM’s House, said a statement.

According to the CM Sindh, overnight 36 patients lost their lives after struggling against the virus.

The number of patients died so far has reached to 1713, he said and added 1468 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 10276 samples were tested that constituted 14 percent current detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that so far 553676 samples have been tested against which 102368 cases were detected all over Sindh. He added that the overall detection rate stood at 18.5 per cent.