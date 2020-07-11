Another PTI lawmaker issued show cause notice

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline sent a show-cause notice to PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr for making accusations against Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Foreign Minister of Pakistan on a private TV channel.

According to details released by the PTI Central Media Department, a show-cause notice has been issued to Ahmed Hussain Deharr by the Chairman of the PTI Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline, Salman Aftab. Deharr made his way to the legislature from NA-154-Multan I. PTI vice chairman also hails from the same district.

The notice is sent to Deharr, after his interview on a private TV channel aired on July 8, 2020. During the interview, he made serious accusations against the PTI Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi.