Fri Jul 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

Malik asks FATF to remove Pakistan’s name from grey list permanently

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Thursday has written a letter to Financial Action Task Force President Marshall Billingslea pleading him to either permanently remove the name of Pakistan from the grey list of FATF, or, extend further grace period of one year in wake of coronavirus outbreak to enable the country to exercise our full potential against the pandemic.

He also thanked him for giving a relief of five months grace period to Pakistan for submission of response on FATF observations. “I would like to once again, solicit your intervention to either permanently remove the name of Pakistan from the grey list of FATF, or, extend further grace period of one year, thereby, enabling Pakistan to accomplish the legislation and other FATF related process,” he stated.

