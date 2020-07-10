ICT mayor promises to address key issues of F-10 Markaz

Islamabad: The F-10 Markaz was one of the major commercial centers of Islamabad and MCI would soon take measures to address its key issues including repair of roads and footpaths. These views were expressed by Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Mayor Islamabad, while addressing the traders at the occasion of ground-breaking ceremony of a public toilet in F-10 Markaz, Islamabad.

Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that the business community was playing an important role in the development of the economy by promoting business activities and every effort would be made to solve their MCI related issues to facilitate them in doing business. He said that construction of public toilet in F-10 Markaz would solve a long standing problem of traders.

Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked Anser Aziz, and Sardar Khan Zimri, Director Sanitation, MCI, for their efforts to provide a public toilet facility in F-10 Markaz. He said that the non-availability of public toilet was causing difficulties to the traders of the area and expressed the hope that its construction would ease their problems.

Tahir Abbasi also thanked the Mayor for his assurance to repair roads and footpaths in F-10 Markaz. He presented various suggestions for the development of F-10 Markaz.