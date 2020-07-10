‘Powers to soon be delegated to South Punjab Additional IGP’

MULTAN: Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir has said that powers would soon be delegated to the South Punjab Additional IGP.

Addressing a police Darbar at City Police Headquarters here on Thursday, he said that the tasks of activation of complaint management system and service delivery were assigned to the South Punjab AIGP.

He said: “The problems of people of the South Punjab will be solved in their region.” He said that there was no scarcity of resources and funds and he was expecting from police to improve their performance. He said that the Punjab government was providing vehicles worth Rs 2.5 billion and other resources.

IGP Shoaib Dastgir said that the police should facilitate judiciary for speedy justice. He said that the Punjab police were going to introduce reforms for a transparent investigation system at the police station level.

He vowed that he would not disappoint the policemen waiting for their promotions. He saluted the martyred police officials. The IGP paid rich tributes to the police force, playing a vital role in fight against COVID-19.

The Punjab Police Department had distributed ration worth Rs 100 million from its own resources, he added. Speaking on the occasion, South Punjab Additional IGP Inam Ghani said that they were working to strengthen the pro-people vision of the Punjab IGP. He said that measures were being taken for the improvement of police infrastructure in South Punjab.

The merit-based postings of cops in South Punjab would raise morale of the force. Regional Police Officer Wasim Khan and City Police Officer Hassan Raza were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the IGP chaired a meeting in which Multan RPO Wasim Khan briefed him about the law and order situation. The IGP underlined the need for discouraging conventional police culture and said that police stations were being upgraded in this connection.

He said that the police should take measures for resolution of public problems. The police should use modern technology and resources in the fight against crimes, he added. Later, IGP Shoaib Dastgir inaugurated a new block of police officers’ mess and the newly-constructed building of Jalilabad police station. He also visited the RPO Headquarters. Commissioner Shanul Haq and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak also met the IGP.