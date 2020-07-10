‘Misquoting’ JIT report on Uzair Baloch: PPP seeks action against Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: PPP legislator Abdul Qadir Patel Thursday demanded action under the parliamentary rules against Minister for Communication Murad Saeed for telling a lie and making the JIT report on Uzair Baloch ‘suspicious and controversial’.

“Murad Saeed in pretext of political differences should avoid targeting the sensitive agencies by trying to make the JIT report on Uzair Baloch ‘suspicious and controversial’,” he said in a statement following Murad’s speech in the National Assembly.

Patel said Murad Saeed misled the House by telling a lie with regard to the JIT. “The ISI and MI are reliable departments and it is not appropriate for the minister to mislead the House members,” he said.

He said Murad Saeed had quoted an unattested and wrong JIT in the House as in the original JIT the PPP leadership had not been named.

“Murad Saeed told a lie in the House and his speech breeched the sanctity of the house,” he added.