DG Khan uplift package reviewed

LAHORE:Industries and Trade Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal presided over a meeting Thursday and reviewed DG Khan Development Package.

Addressing the meeting held at Civil Secretariat, he said that a comprehensive plan for the economic development of Dera Ghazi Khan had been chalked out for a population of 451,000 in DGK. He said that under the vision of the chief minister, industries department was determined to uplift backward and neglected areas of the province in order to boost economic activities and generate employment opportunities in accordance with Punjab Industrial Policy 2018.

Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department stated that the package was an insignia of the government’s commitment towards developing the economy of the poor and backward areas of DG Khan. He deliberated upon various aspects of the schemes, including artisan village, up-gradation of handicrafts development centre, construction of Government Technical Training Institute, Taunsa Sharif, Small Industrial Estate DG Khan, loan schemes of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, DG Khan. He said that with the personal interest and efforts of the chief minister, state-of-the-art Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan was a precious gift of the Punjab government for the people of South Punjab and it would prove a milestone for imparting latest technology to youths of DGK.