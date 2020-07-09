close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

Boy dies in Mansehra after falling into well

Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

MANSEHRA: A young boy died after falling into an abandoned well in Upper Channia area on Wednesday.

Shabbir Dar, 7, was playing along with his friends when he suddenly fell into the well. A Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted him to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital after retrieving him from the well, but the doctors pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Tillat Fahad fined filling stations on charges of adulteration and overcharging customers. She also warned the owners to strictly follow standard operational procedures (SOPs) laid down by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

