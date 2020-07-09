close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
Dacoit killed in ‘encounter’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

LAHORE:One dacoit was killed and two escaped from the spot during police encounter conducted in the limits of Gujjarpura police station. According to details, some victims lodged complaints with the Gujjarpura police station that dacoits were looting people in the area. As the police reached the spot the dacoits opened fire. In response, the police officials also opened fire, one of the dacoits was killed and two fled the scene. Body of unidentified dacoit was shifted to morgue.

