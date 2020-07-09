PTI MPA challenges NAB inquiry in LHC

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging an inquiry of assets beyond means by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him.

The PTI MPA through his counsel contended that he had all his assets declared in the tax documents before the departments concerned. He said the NAB initiated the inquiry against him without any cogent evidence of corrupt practice or violation of law. He has requested the court to set aside the inquiry and call-up notices being issued by the NAB. BAIL: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday extended pre-arrest bail of PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir in an inquiry of assets beyond means against him by the NAB. Mr Tahir, also a former federal minister, said in his petition that the NAB had already closed the impugned inquiry against him in 2003. However, he said, the bureau again issued him a call-up notice in 2019 to appear in the same inquiry. He said the NAB unlawfully converted a complaint into an investigation against him and there were apprehensions of his arrest. The next date of hearing will be fixed by the court’s office.