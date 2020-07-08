Women gunned down by husband, a traffic warden

RAWALPINDI: A woman has gunned down, allegedly, by her husband, a Warden of Rawalpindi Traffic Police, Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

The police have lodged first information report against the traffic warden and his real brother and initiated investigation after collecting evidences from the crime scene, police said.

One, Sadaqat Hussain, resident of Pindora, lodged a complaint with the New Town police station saying that controversy has developed between his sister, Khatija and her husband, Ahmad Faraz on different domestic issue. He said that Ahmad Faraz shot his wife down after exchange of harsh words while his brother Khurram assisted him in killing his sister.

The police have arrested Ahmad Faraz and started investigation.

SP (Rawal) Rai Mazhar Iqbal told the media that post mortem of the deceased has been conducted and the forensic expert has collected the evidence from the crime scene to get help in the course of investigation.