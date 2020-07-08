‘No sectarian incident occurred in Punjab from February 2017 till to-date’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at civil secretariat here on Tuesday to review law and order in the province.

ACS (Home) briefed about the overall law and order situation. The meeting decided that activities of the elements involved in sectarianism will be strictly contained and entry and exit points of the province will be rigorously monitored. It decided the ban on collection of funds or donations by banned organisations and their facilitators will be strictly implemented.

The CM directed the participants to take every possible step for the protection of life and property of people, adding that legal action be initiated against violators of the law. Action will be initiated against the criminals under the policy of showing zero tolerance and coordination between federal and provincial line departments should be made more effective, he directed. Meanwhile, every possible step will also be taken against the elements involved in spreading hate material on social media sites, he added.

The CM directed an indiscriminate action against the elements involved in sectarianism. He said NGOs’ audit has been completed. Punjab Charity Commission has been constituted and a portal has been developed for online registration. The strategic board will be activated in the Home Department, he added.The meeting was told that no sectarian incident has occurred in Punjab from February 2017 till to date.