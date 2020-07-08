15 COVID-19 patients death take toll to 1,899 in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of 15 more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 1,899 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 82,669 with the addition of 706 new infections in the province, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Tuesday.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 79,889 citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission. According to spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 547,481 tests have been performed in the province out of which 82,669 have been tested positive. A total of 1,899 deaths have been confirmed so far, while as many as 47,087 patients have recovered and returned home.