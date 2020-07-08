Homage paid to Kargil heroes Karnal Sher Khan, Lalak Jan

RAWALPINDI: The 21st martyrdom anniversaries of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, were observed in their native towns – Swabi (KP) and Ghizer (GB) – respectively on Tuesday.



Wreath laying ceremonies were held to pay homage to the valiant sons of the soil who died with their boots on to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. On behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, Force Commander Northern Areas (FCNA), laid a floral wreath at the grave of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, while Commandant Punjab Regimental Centre laid a floral wreath at the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed. People from various walks of life, civil and military officials, and relatives of martyrs attended the ceremony.

"Glowing tribute to the indomitable courage, leadership, and exemplary leadership of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed who wrote history with their blood against all odds," said General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message. He said there was nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for the motherland.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Capt Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan. “These great sons of soil who sacrificed their lives for the homeland are shining examples of courage and bravery,” he said. He said the day was being marked to remember the great sacrifices of brave soldiers, adding that the entire nation presented salute to its heroes. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His blessings upon the souls of the martyrs and grant them the highest places in the heaven.Similarly, the Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said the entire nation paid homage to its two martyrs – Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and Lalak Jan Shaheed – who sacrificed their lives in defending the motherland. “These great sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the homeland are shining examples of courage and bravery. The whole nation salutes these two brave sons for their valour,” said Shibli. The minister also prayed to Allah Almighty to bless their souls and grant patience to the families.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also paid tributes to the sacrifices of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed for safeguarding the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty. In a tweet, he said, "Martyrs of Kargil! whole nation is indebted to you. Our lions will always be remembered.”