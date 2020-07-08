Webinar on successful e-commerce

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) organised a webinar on “The Magic Moment of Successful E-Commerce” to sensitise its members about promoting businesses by using e-commerce platforms. The objective of the session was to help SMEs take a high-level holistic view of the digital transformation around traditional commerce. ICCI has planned to hold a series of webinars on e-commerce and it was the first session of the series. ICCI would hold webinar series on other topics including panel discussions on marketplaces, e-commerce success stories, logistics and online payments to educate its members about fostering businesses by utilizing e-co­m­merce tools.

Badar Khushnood, Co-founder and Vice President of Growth at Bramerz gave a detailed presentation to the participants about the potential of e-commerce for business promotion. He informed the participants about the global trends and what was happening in Pakistan around e-commerce and what initiatives were being taken by the government to promote e-commerce. The session provided SMEs an overview of what an e-commerce business looked like and sensitized them that e-commerce was not just setting up a website using free tools. SMEs were asked to re-engineer all other businesses processes to make the “magic moment of a successful e-commerce” transaction to happen in real time. Ms. Amina Malik, Convener, ICCI Women Entrepreneurship Sub-Committee played the role of Moderator in the webinar.

Addressing the webinar, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that e-commerce was now billions dollar market and government should formulate conducive policies for promoting e-commerce in Pakistan.