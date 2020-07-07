China accuses UK of ‘gross interference’ over Hong Kong

LONDON: Beijing´s ambassador to London on Monday accused Britain of “gross interference” in China´s internal affairs” over its response to a controversial national security law in Hong Kong.

The UK government has said it will offer Hong Kong residents a broader path to citizenship in response to the sweeping new security law for the former British territory. The move could pave the way for more than three million Hong Kongers to move to Britain.

But Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming said Beijing has expressed its “grave concern and strong opposition” to the proposals, arguing that London has “no sovereignty, jurisdiction or rights of supervision over Hong Kong”. “These moves constitute a gross interference in China´s internal affairs and openly trample on the basic norms governing international relations,” he told reporters.

China last week enacted the sweeping security law for the restless city of around 7.5 million people, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.—