Status of facilities for COVID-19 patients

LAHORE: Punjab has released statistics of facilities including treatment, HDUs, Isolation Wards and Ventilators available in all hospitals on directives from Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department from the government hospitals of Punjab, 44,704 patients have recovered and returned homes, 1960 of them in the last 24 hours. As many as 7,825 beds are unoccupied out of 8,938 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In Lahore’s government hospitals, 2,037 beds are unoccupied out of 2,357 reserved. Secretary SHME Barrister Nabeel Awan said that in Punjab Isolation Wards, 5,281 beds are available out of 5,776 reserved for corona patients. In Isolation Wards of Lahore hospitals, 1,541 beds are unoccupied out of 1,633 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In High Dependency Units in entire Punjab, 2,098 beds are unoccupied out of 2,571 reserved for corona patients whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s hospitals, 371 beds are unoccupied out of 508. Similarly, in entire Punjab, 439 ventilators are available out of 587 reserved whereas in Lahore, 129 ventilators are unoccupied out of 210 reserved for corona patients, the secretary SHME added. On directions from the Health minister, facilities are being scaled up for COVID-19 patients across the province.