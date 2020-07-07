Coronavirus claims 19 lives in Mianwali

MIANWALI: Coronavirus cases reached 365 in the district on Monday. Briefing the commissioner during a meeting at the DC office, District Health Officer preventive services Dr Kashif Ali said confirmed cases of Covid-19 are 365 and 19 people have died of the virus and 283 had been recovered so far.

Six POs held: Police Monday claimed to have arrested 23 people, including 6 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered cash, narcotics and weapons from their possession.

In a drive against drug peddlers and criminals, police of Minawali Sadr, Makarwal, Mouch, Dawood, Bangi Khel, Piplan arrested 17 accused and recovered 4.6 kg hashish, nine pistols, six shotguns, two riffles, one Kalashnikov, one stolen motorbike and Rs 40,000 from them. The police also arrested six POs identified as Khalas Khan, Ather Khan, Khalid Zaman, Mansoor Hanan, Faisal Hanan, Sajjad Hussain and recovered weapons from their possession. The POs were wanted by police in murder, attempt to murder and robbery cases. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Shopkeepers fined: District administration Monday imposed Rs 15,000 fine on shopkeepers on charges of ignoring coronavirus SOPs. An operation was conducted against encroachments and non-compliance on coronavirus SOPs in the city.

According to a handout, District Officer Saeedullah Khan and Tehsildar Haji Zafar visited Watta Khel Chowk, Committee Ckowk and Ballo Khel Road and imposed Rs 15,000 collective fine on shopkeepers.