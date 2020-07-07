Army chief should take control of PHF, says former secretary general

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) former secretary general Col (retd) Mudassar Asghar has said that the only way to save the national game is to request Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to assume its leadership and give the responsibilities of the federation to Director Army Sports Brigadier Zaheer Ahmed.

In an interview here, he said the current administration should be sent home as it has failed to give results. “A stern action should be taken against the present administration for destroying the national game and it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to take notice of the current situation,” he added.

He further said that the current president of PHF has completely failed to run the institution and it is wrong to give the impression that they have the support of the armed forces.

Mudassar said that the army always comes in to help in the betterment of the country. “Then why not hockey. Asif Bajwa has been in this post for more than a decade now. His appointment as secretary for the first time was made on political grounds. The decision to make Khalid Sajjad Khokhar president in Nawaz Sharif’s government was also wrong,” he said.

He further stated that the manner in which the affairs of the national game were being run, “we can only come to 17th from 16th position. Nothing more can be done. We can’t become world champions with online hockey.

“In these circumstances, if the national game is to be saved, the Army Chief will have to take special interest. Six hockey academies should be set up in the country immediately,” said the former PHF secretary general.

He said that Pakistan hockey needs one billion rupees annually. “Today, the hockey federation cannot operate with less money. We were world champions when the country had one astro turf. Today there are more than a dozen turfs and we are out of the Olympics and the World Cup. Those who have held positions during the last 15 to 20 years should be asked why the national game is in its present state. Why was Asif Bajwa appointed on political grounds in the presence of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali and Khalid Mehmood?” he asked.

He said that the minor problems will end immediately if Army Chief takes control. “Then there will only be the problem of funds which the Army will surely generate and its misuse will also end,” he said.

He further said the president of the federation should be a person who can arrange funds and the National Hockey Stadium should be given to the PHF so that it becomes a source of permanent income for PHF. “Hockey is not taking place anywhere in the country but politics is going on for positions in the federation,” he said.

“In the past, the president and secretary of PHF did not get any personal or financial benefit from this institution. Now, if the salary is in six figures, then there will be politics to grab these posts,” he added.

“In our time, FIH respected Pakistan. Our officials were everywhere. Pakistan team was the biggest force in the world to draw the spectators to the stadium. FIH used to schedule tournaments according to our busy schedule and today we are not even playing anywhere. Those who took everything from hockey did not give anything to this game,” he said.

“The current president may have been a good soldier, but as the president of the federation, he has not been able to do a good job. Why is he clinging to his post? He should have left the position without anyone asking him,” said Mudassar.