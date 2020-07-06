Workers renew call for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang/Geo Group continued protest here on Sunday against the detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters renewed the demand for the release of Mir Shakil. Chanting slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for detaining the editor-in-chief of the major media group in a 34 years old private property case, they said Mir Shakil was arrested without completing investigation and registration of a proper case against him. The protesters including Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Shah Zaman and others said the illegal detention of Mir Shakil had exposed the tall claims of the rulers. They demanded the release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him, saying the rulers could not suppress the voice of the independent media through such tactics.