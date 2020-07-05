Zardari to be indicted in Park Lane case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court has decided to indict former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane case tomorrow (Monday).

The court has decided to frame charges against Asif Ali Zardari via video link at the hospital or his residence in case of his ill health. Registrar of the accountability court has written a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi for finalising arrangements for Asif Zardari’s indictment.

The court has directed Karachi NAB to ensure presence of the PPP leader on the video link at his home or hospital in case of his ill health. The court has also directed NAB to ensure presence of other accused along with Zardari and take all necessary steps for their indictment. The court in its letter said that the Karachi NAB should make arrangements for indictment of Anwar Majeed, Farooq Abdullah and other accused. The court also directed Karachi NAB to nominate its representatives for identification of the accused adding that charges will be framed against all accused on July 6 at 9:30 in the morning.

In an earlier hearing, the court had deferred indictment of Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane case. Zardari’s counsel had submitted an application seeking exemption of his client from the court appearance due to ailment and the COVID-19 situation in the country. The court had accepted exemption pleas of Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur in money laundering and Park Lane case and postponed the proceedings till July 17.