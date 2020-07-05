Bike thief gang busted

Rawalpindi : Sadiqabad Police Station in a crackdown against bike snatchers busted a bike lifters’ gang and recovered 13 bikes from the gang members.

The police busted Taimur Gang arrested its ring leader along with his aide and also recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from them.

Police stated Taimur during preliminary Investigations, the detainee Taimur and his aide Ikram confessed committing lifting motorcycles from the areas of Sadiqabad and New Town police stations.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that police have also been cracking on down against other aides and facilitators of this gang.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against drug pushers in the city arrested four drug dealers and also recovered 8 kilograms charas from the accused.

Kalar Syedan Police in a crackdown against fireworks dealers arrested Qasim Hussein and recovered a large cache of fireworks from him.

SHO Kallar Syedan said that the Qasim Hussein use to sell fireworks in the area and police were monitoring the culprit. “Police recovered 69 boxes of fireworks from him,” the SHO said.

Rawalpindi Police also arrested six culprits and recovered illegal arms and liquor and kites.

City Police station arrested Aqib and recovered dozens of kites and metallic kite string from him.

Saddar Bairuni Police Station arrested Mohsin Raza and recovered dozens of kites from him.

While Taxila Police Station arrested Babar Hussein and recovered 30mm Pistol and rounds from him.