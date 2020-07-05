Woman dies, husband injured in accident

LAHORE : A woman was killed by a speeding trailer in the Manga Manid area on Saturday.

Victim Bashiran’s husband also suffered severe injuries in the incident. She and her husband were on their way back to home when a rashly-driven trailer hit them. As the result, Bashiran died and her husband sustained injuries. The injured man was admitted to a local hospital.

Police arrested the accused driver and impounded the vehicle. The body was removed to morgue.

Outgoing DSP’s services lauded: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan presented an honorary shield, cash award and a bouquet to DSP Iqbal Hussain Shah on his retirement in recognition of his services.

DIG Ashfaq Khan lauded the performance of Iqbal Shah and said that police job was a lifestyle as each and every police official gave most of his/her time to his/her country, performing duties mostly in untoward situations, even missing their domestic obligations. It was an honor for a police officer when he/she spent his/her professional career with honesty, dignity and pride, he added.

He said that police officers and officials were “one family” and they ensured keeping in touch with their retired members in future life as well and looked after the affairs of their welfare. Iqbal Hussain Shah expressed his gratitude on the gesture of love and respect given to him by his senior officers and fellow workers on his retirement.