Police facilitation centre starts providing public services

Rawalpindi : Police Khidmat Markaz' (facilitation centre) Gujjar Khan started providing services to the public and around 1,300 citizens were facilitated with different services from the centre relating issuance of character certificate, driving learning permit and renewal of driving licence.

Inauguration of Police Khidmat Markaz was made by Inspector General of Punjab Police a few days back with objectives to facilitate public.

During the last one week, more than 1,300 citizens visited Police Khidmat Markaz’ to get facilities under one roof.

As many as 177 citizens got a character certificate, while in the application of 42 citizens domestic workers were registered with police record, while 34 reports were also lodged at the centre relating missing documents.

Meanwhile, 953 learning permits were issued from Gujjar Khan Police Khidmat Markaz, while 167 traffic licence was renewed. While eight property owners registered detailed of their tenants at the police Khidmat Markaz and three citizens were provided with a copy of FIRs.

On other side, citizens of Rawalpindi lauded the police Khidmat Markaz in the city stating that the facility on part of police is smart move to facilitate the public in the city as public from Gujjar Khan has to travel to Rawalpindi to get character certificate and to seek assistance on licensing issues.

The citizens said that Police Khidmat Markaz is great initiative which will prove a breakthrough in building public trust on public policing.

The citizens talking to The News also said that staff deputed at Police Khidmat Markaz is also very cooperative and polite in dealing with the public and assist properly the visiting citizens.

The citizens of Gujjar Khan said CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis has facilitated the people of Gujjar Khan and it will be a positive outcome to build public trust at policing in Rawalpindi Division.

Earlier, people from Gujjar Khan has to travel to Rawalpindi to resolve basic issues related to police, however, the centre is great one window facility for the public to get benefits.