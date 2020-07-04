PFUJ criticises Vawda for foul language, threats to journalists

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) took notice of foul language used by Federal Minster Faisal Vawda on social media against widely respected journalists, including Wusatullah Khan, Zarar Khurro, Mubashir Zaidi, Umar Cheema and Fakhar Durrani.

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi in a joint statement said it was shocking behaviour being displayed by a public office holder and elected representative.

They demanded a public apology from the minister and have requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe his behaviour, as he has becoming a liability for the government and PTI.

“He threatened senior journalists, who were only performing their professional duties by asking for a probe into the minister’s alleged acquiring of assets illegally along with his US nationality.

Instead of responding in a civil manner, he threatened and used foul language,” the statement said.