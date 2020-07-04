close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

2 robbers held

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

LAHORE:Iqbal Town investigation police arrested two alleged robbers. The accused have been identified as Shahbaz and Waseem. Sabzazar investigation police arrested two accused thieves, Azeem and Yaseen.

Investigation police of Model Town division arrested five persons identified as Shahzad, Ragib, Nadeem, Sharoon and Zameen Gull on various criminal charges. Baghbanpura investigation police arrested two alleged robbers, Umair and Zeeshan. Factory Area investigation police arrested two bike lifters and recovered seven bikes from their possession.

