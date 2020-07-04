2 robbers held

LAHORE:Iqbal Town investigation police arrested two alleged robbers. The accused have been identified as Shahbaz and Waseem. Sabzazar investigation police arrested two accused thieves, Azeem and Yaseen.

Investigation police of Model Town division arrested five persons identified as Shahzad, Ragib, Nadeem, Sharoon and Zameen Gull on various criminal charges. Baghbanpura investigation police arrested two alleged robbers, Umair and Zeeshan. Factory Area investigation police arrested two bike lifters and recovered seven bikes from their possession.