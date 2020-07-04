close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

‘CM spending all funds in Mianwali, Taunsa’

Lahore

Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

LAHORE:Spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-N Azma Bukhari has alleged that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was spending all funds of the province only in Mianwali and Taunsa.

She said that how could a chief minister, who is unable to sign even a single summary on his own, facilitate assembly members. In a response to the statement of the chief minister on Friday, she said the PTI government could gather only a few members who are used to violate party rules whereas sincere party leaders always stand with the leadership.

She said that the chief minister was living in a fool’s paradise. She claimed there were three to four groups in Punjab Cabinet and most of the ministers were not willing to present the report of their departments.

