Action ordered against provocative contents on social media

LAHORE:A meeting of police officers was held at Qurban Lines under the chairmanship of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed.

The overall law and order situation in the City, corona SOPs and other professional matters were reviewed in the meeting. The CCPO said that no concession should be given to the accused uploading videos of firing into the air and provocative contents on social media.

He directed the police officers for intensifying intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements involved in the nefarious business of drug trafficking. He directed police to control the increasing incidents of thefts of cars and bikes.

The CCPO also took notice of an incident in which a foreigner, Arsalan, was shot at and wounded by his two neighbours, Adill and Kashif. The SP Cantt claimed that one of the two accused persons had been arrested, adding that no robbery was committed at Arsalan’s residence.

Security: Security of the mosques and other religious places, including imambargahs, remained tightened on Jummat-ul-Mubarik. Police officers and officials along with members of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

Road accidents At least 10 people died and 827 suffered injuries in the accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 780 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 461 badly injured victims were removed to different hospitals and 366 with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

IG expresses satisfaction over repair of vehicles: The inspector general of police Punjab chaired a meeting of Motor Transport Wing officials and expressed satisfaction over the work regarding repairing of vehicles.

The IG applauded the special efforts of SSP MT for timely completion of repair and maintenance work of vehicles. He said that in order to make operational activities better, old vehicles should be repaired.

Better working of police vehicles would improve patrolling, he added. He also examined the restoration work of vehicles under use of Faisalabad police. Faisalabad police made 49 old vehicles reusable and functional, including 10 buses, eight prison vans, three trucks and 24 vehicles for police stations at the cost of Rs 13.4 million.

7,890 bikes, vehicles ticketed: City traffic police issued challan tickets to 7,890 bikes and cars during the last two days. Traffic police issued challan tickets to 923 bikes and cars being driven without number plates.

Meanwhile, the Sadr SP and DSP inquired after a traffic assistant posted at Shadman Sector, Shahzad, who was shot at and wounded by his cousin. The SP assured him that police would arrest the culprit soon.

Sikhs’ bodies removed to morgue : Edhi ambulances removed the bodies of the Sikhs who lost their lives in a train accident in Sheikhupura to Lahore morgue. At least 19 Sikhs died and many others suffered severe injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and Shah Hussain Express train in Sheikhupura.