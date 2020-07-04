close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

Work on residential colony inaugurated in NW

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

MIRANSHAH: Commissioner Bannu division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with DC Shahid Ali on Friday inaugurated a residential colony. Later, the officials also visited District Headquarter Hospital Miranshah and went round various wards of the health facility. On the occasion, the hospital’s medical superintendent was asked to ensure staff attendance. They also visited a student facilitation centre at Miranshah degree college and witnessed arrangements for the online classes of students. Later, the commissioner visited Ghulam Khan border and directed the authorities to ensure the return of North Waziristan residents stranded in Afghanistan.

