Tharis demand completion of water pipeline project

SUKKUR: People living in the villages of Nagarparkar taluka on Thursday demanded the Sindh government to quickly complete the pipeline promised by top PPP leadership ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Zulfikar Ali, Ramesh, Dileep Kumar and other residents of the hilly Nagarparkar villages said the entire region is facing the worst-ever drought and poor conditions due to insufficient rains. Criticising the Sindh government, they said that instead of ensuring completion of water pipeline in time, they are working to build a small dam. They said building a dam to store rainwater flowing from the hilltop of Karoonjhar hills was not a feasible option.

The protesters demanded the government to quickly complete the Public Health Engineering pipeline project to supply water from the canal.

According to them the government's proposed mega scheme worth Rs556 million for supplying water through pipeline from Naukot to Nagarparkar taluka remains to be completed. Jawhar Lal, the executive engineer of PHED Tharparkar district, told this scribe that the work on the scheme has been completed up to Dano Dhandal town area some over 20 kilometres from Nagaparkar and further work is underway. But experts doubt the claim.