JI leader flays govt’s flawed economic policies

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that the flawed policies of the “incapable” rulers had caused unbearable price-hike and inflicted irreparable damage on the national economy.

In a press statement on Wednesday, he said that the government had set 8.5 percent target of price-hike but the rate of price-hike had hit 10.74 percent. He said that the prices of flour had been increased by 24 percent, vegetables 25 percent, wheat 23 percent, edible oil 20 percent, chicken 18 percent and sugar 14.5 percent.

The government had put more burden on the people, he said, adding, the government had made tall claims before coming into power but the rulers took a U-Turn on their promises and made life a living hell for the people after coming into power. The JI leader said that the rulers had claimed to provide 10 million jobs to the people.