Chaudhry Shujaat for double salary, plots to medics

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the doctors and para-medical staff performing duties in Corona Wards in the Centre and the provinces should be paid additional salary other than monthly salary out of the Corona Funds, resident doctors should be allotted 10 marlas plots through balloting in the housing societies, the society who take part in it warmly should be given tax relief and this should be implemented forthwith.

In a statement issued here Thursday, Ch Shujaat Hussain said the prime minister should sign this plan on behalf of the federation and the chief ministers on behalf of the provinces.