LNG contract

Next year, the Pakistan government will be able to end the expensive Qatar RLNG supply contract. The government should select an organization or person who should be ensuring this end of supply contract goes smoothly. The notice for ending the contract should be given within the stipulated time. Since under contract Pakistan had to pay in advance for six shipments, a mechanism should be agreed for return of extra payment from Qatar in time.

Similarly, alternative cheaper LNG supply should be secured or each organization should be asked to secure their own further LNG supplies.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar