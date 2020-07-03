Businessmen want hurdles to Pak-Afghan trade removed

PESHAWAR: President of the Frontier Customs Agents Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)’s Standing Committee on Land Route, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali have requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to resolve the problems with the Pak-Afghan trade.

In a joint press statement issued here on Thursday, both the businessmen alleged that some unscrupulous elements were creating hurdles to Pak-Afghan trade.

Pointing out some loopholes in the system, they said police were not providing security to traders and investors who had been left at the mercy of transporters who keep the goods, both of transit trade and export,

lying unattended at the border post awaiting attention from quarters concerned.

Zia and Imtiaz said they had met with head of different departments, including Sector Commander of Khyber, Khyber police chief and deputy commissioner, KP police chief and apprised them of our these problems as over 1,000 trucks had been stopped at Tahkta Baig for security checking.

However now, they alleged, these trucks were being stopped at Bara and after security clearance at Torkham were allowed to move head towards the Pak-Afghan border.

They alleged it was surprising that the responsibility of stopping all trucks for security check has been taken over by transporters association which did not allow any vehicle to move towards Torkham without receiving additional amount. The businessmen alleged that thousands of extra rupees were being charged in the name of parking at Bara which was totally unjustified.

They demanded the government take notice of these extra charges which they likened to extortion that the traders were being compelled to pay for clearance of their goods. Zia and Imtiaz also expressed concern over slow clearance of goods laden trucks at

Torkham for lack of facilities, adding this had badly affected the trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

They also asked of National Logistic Cell to make arrangements for installation of more scanners at Torkham border so that clearance of import-export goods could be expedited.

They requested the prime minister to convene a meeting of trader community associated with Pak-Afghan trade so that they could apprise him about the problems.