Ramzan Sugar Mills reference: Court summons Shahbaz, Hamza

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday summoned NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on August 6 to be indicted in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

As the hearing commenced, advocate Amjad Parvez, counsel of Shahbaz, moved an application seeking exemption of his client from personal appearance. However, the NAB prosecutor opposed Shahbaz’s plea, saying that the accused is using delaying tactics. The presiding judge, Amjad Nazir Chaudhry, remarked that in three weeks, the positive report of COVID-19 becomes negative. Principally, Shahbaz has to appear before the court as he is not admitted to any hospital nor he is on ventilator. The judge remarked that Shahbaz should have to come to court even for two minutes for the commencement of the trial.

To which, Shahbaz’s counsel informed the court that Shahbaz’s COVID-19 test will be taken again on July 2. Moreover, the LHC has directed the National Institute of Health Science to conduct a test of his client, Amjad added. On the other end, the NAB prosecutor argued that Shahbaz is not appearing before the court since November 2019. He argued that the representative of Shahbaz is present in the court and implored the court to frame charges against the accused and start the trial. However, Shahbaz’s counsel assured that his client will appear on the next hearing. The court, after hearing arguments of both parties, exempted Shahbaz from personal appearance for one time while directing him to appear before the court on August 6.