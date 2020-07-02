Tally of coronavirus patients in Nowshera now 751

NOWSHERA: The number of coronavirus patients was put at 751 on Wednesday as 12 more people were confirmed to be suffering from the viral infection in the Nowshera district, officials said.

District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and of District Coronavirus Control Centre In charge Dr Saeed Khan told the media three people who had died the previous day were confirmed to be Covid-19 patients as the results of their tests were received now.

The officials said apart from these three, nine other people also tested positive for coronavirus, which took the number of such patients to 751. As many as 23 more people recovered from the viral infection and this placed the number of the patients recovering from coronavirus at 482.

The health officials said up to 2,569 people were tested for Covid-19. Of them, 1,722 were found to be negative for the infection. They said 47 people have been killed by coronavirus in the Nowshera district so far. Up to 21 people from the district had died in other parts of the country due to Covid-19.

Murder: An alleged Ice (methamphetamine) drug addict allegedly stabbed to death his mother and left his father injured. Complainant, Zar Ali, son of Muhammad Ali of Khudrezi in Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district, reported to police that he was present at his home along with other family members when his son, Taimur Khan, an addict, reached there and stabbed the complainant wife, Dilraja, to death.

He said he himself was injured as well. The assailant escaped after the crime. The police registered a case and launched a search to arrest the accused.

Youth body found: The body of a 17-year-old teenager was found from a stream in Banda Sheikh Ismail area of the Akbarpura town of the Nowshera district. The victim, Uzair, son of Javed Khan, had left home on Monday night. He had gone missing later and his cell phone was found to be switched off. The body bore torture marks and the youth had been stabbed multiple times that led to his death. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.