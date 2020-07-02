Obtaining profit from overcrowded National Savings Centres is well known for the time-consuming hassle, particularly for widows, senior citizens and pensioners in poor health. Transfer of PBA and BSC profits to bank accounts is a commendable improvement but it involves a visit to the bank and submission of deposit slip with savings cheques which is rather complex for the less educated. I appeal to the concerned authorities to kindly consider online transfer of profits to the relevant bank accounts on the first of each month, similar to the present commendable online pension payment without any paper work.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi