Use of artificial intelligence-powered learning technologies planned

Islamabad: The City School Group, which operates 153 schools in 49 Pakistani cities, has announced that it will introduce the artificial intelligence-powered learning technologies into its schools.

The City School has made a partnership with a London-based technology firm, CENTURY Tech, for the deployment of its world-leading AI learning tools to all students aged between seven and 18 years across its national network of schools – helping over 60,000 students.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of having a world-leading e-learning provision. According to the City School, it is now taking the initiative to work with a globally-recognised online learning resource. From September, these students will learn English, Science and Mathematics with the help of CENTURY.

Using the latest in AI, neuroscience and learning science, the CENTURY personalises learning for each student – tailoring its vast library of teacher-created learning materials to their individual strengths, weaknesses and behaviours.

Founded by Priya Lakhani OBE and developed by a team of experienced teachers, neuroscientists and technologists, the CENTURY’s mission is to remove roadblocks to learning so that every student can succeed.

UK Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and Trade Director for Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis said: “This partnership between CENTURY and The City School in Pakistan represents the best of UK-Pakistan working. Our people-to-people ties run closely through education, and this innovative collaboration means a London-based tech firm will be supporting learning for over 60,000 students in Pakistan.”

Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, said partnerships between UK EdTech and schools across the region continued to go from strength to strength.

"This collaboration between CENTURY and The City School in Pakistan demonstrates the appetite for UK EdTech expertise in the region and the added value that companies such as CENTURY can bring to the education landscape as online learning takes off around the world.

Aurangzeb Firoz, CEO of The City School, said the collaboration with CENTURY would redefine many facets of online education and deliver a unique experience to our students and their families. "We are confident that CENTURY’s solutions will benefit the youth of the country,” he said.

Priya Lakhani OBE, Founder CEO of CENTURY Tech, said our mission had always been to help students across the world to reach their full potential. "We do this by developing technologies that remove roadblocks to their learning – helping both teachers and students to perform at their best. I am delighted that CENTURY will be able to help learning across Pakistan thrive,” he said.