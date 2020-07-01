MNA’s pre-arrest bail extended

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of PML-N MNA Barjees Tahir until 8th July in an inquiry of assets beyond means against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

MNA Barjees Tahir, also a former federal minister, stated in his petition that the NAB had already closed the impugned inquiry against him in 2003. However, he said, the bureau again issued him a call-up notice in 2019 to appear in the same inquiry. He said the NAB unlawfully converted a complaint into an investigation against him and there were apprehensions of his arrest.

temple: A citizen has approached the Lahore High Court against construction of a Hindu temple in federal capital Islamabad. Muhammad Akif, a resident of Gujrat, submits in his petition that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and the Constitution of the country does not allow any action against the principal of Islam. He contends that the bylaws of Capital Development Authority (CDA) do not carry any provision for the construction of temple. He claims that as per the record of the election commission there are only 178 Hindu registered citizens in Islamabad and no new worship place is required for them. The petitioner argues that the existing laws have no provision for construction of new worship places for non-Muslims. He asks the court to declare the construction of the Hindi temple in Islamabad unconstitutional and restrain the government from taking any action in this regard.