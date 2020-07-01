Adidas, Puma join FB ad boycott

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German sportswear makers Adidas and Puma said on Tuesday they would join a growing advertiser boycott over hate speech against Facebook and Instagram in July, following major consumer companies like Levi’s and Coca-Cola.

"Puma will join the #StopHateForProfit campaign... throughout July," a spokeswoman told AFP, citing a social media hashtag organised by social justice activists taken up by some of the companies.

The leaping-cat brand "is part of an overall effort to create positive change and improvement in Facebook’s platform by demanding the removal of inaccurate, hostile and harmful conversation," she added. "Racism, discrimination and hateful comments should have no place either in our company or in our society," he added.