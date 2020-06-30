Dacoits loot Rs 1,950,000 of Ehsaas Programme

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Four dacoits deprived Ehsaas Programme employees of Rs 1,950,000here.Reportedly, two employees of the Ehsaas Programme Zamir Alam and Ijaz received cash from a bank and were taking the cash in a car when four dacoits on two motorcycles stopped them near Pir Di Hatti on Okara-Depalpur Highway and snatched cash from them. Later, DPO Umar Saeed Malik issued directions to the police to trace and arrest the dacoits immediately.
COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide at Mohallah Daras Basirpur on Monday.Ahmad ended his life by taking poisonous pills. The motive behind the incident is said to be domestic circumstances. Meanwhile, Musarrat Bibi, w/o Amanat Ali and a resident of 53/3R village, attempted suicide by taking poison. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic issue.