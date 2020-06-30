ISLAMABAD: Three-tier security has been positioned around the federal capital as protective measures in the perspective of Karachi Stock Exchange attack by the terrorist outfits, people responsible for the security, told The News after a high level meeting chaired by the inspector general of the Islamabad police held on Monday.

“The possible terrorism will be countered through hidden and visible security,” the sources said. DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed when contacted for his version, confirmed the report, saying that the meeting has decided to protect the federal capital by dividing the security in three layers. Army has already deployed at sensitive installations in Red Zone while Rangers will be positioned around the Red Zone as first tier of security and second layers of the security ring is marked as populated as well as residential area of Islamabad and the Rangers have been placed with police at second loop, the DIG maintained. The police force with the anti-terrorist force would be holding third and outer most circle of the security that was considered as the most vital, vulnerable and sensitive positions of the security, the DIG (Operations) said, adding that plain-clothed personnel of civil and military spy agencies will keep eyes on activities of suspicious people.

Police will be solely responsible for the overall security, DIG, the security conniver maintained, adding, “More or less 1000 personnel of law enforcement agencies have been added in the security squad.”

Over 50 temporary pickets and checking points have been set up in and around the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to block entry of terrorist outfits into the cities, the sources said and added the as many as 75 entry points of the federal capital have strongly sealed and police forces have been deployed to combat any attempt of the terrorists to sneaking into the city, Waqaruddin Syed said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, chairing a high level meeting, has ordered to tighten the security in federal capital after incident of terrorism in Karachi.

DIG Operations Waqaruddin Syed has directed all zonal SPs for red-alert security in their respective areas, enhance patrolling and remain vigilant in their areas. DIG Operations also directed for strict checking at all entry and exit points of the city.

Following these directions, SP Saddar Zone Muhammad Sarfraz Virk held a meeting with SDPOs/SHOs of Saddar Zone. SP Saddar directed all officers to beef up security of all important public and government places, VIPs and religious places. He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to personally visit such places and deliver security advisories.

He directed for crackdown against drug sellers and dispose of all under investigation cases of previous years except cases of policy matters before June 30, 2020.

SP Saddar also directed to initiate action against car and bike lifters in collaboration with ACLC and also ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders and court absconders. He said that all officers should review crime hotspots and revisit patrolling plan and a comprehensive report shall be furnished to office of SP Saddar Zone after compliance.