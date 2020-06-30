Violation of SOPs on rise amid pandemic

Islamabad:Complaints are pouring in from different areas of the city that maximum people are openly flouting norms regarding wearing of masks in public places. At several locations people are seen not wearing masks at all. It was also found that people having masks are not using it properly.

“The Coronavirus Pandemic doesn’t seem to have altered much. Visitors going to market to pick up daily essentials such as fruits and vegetables do not wear masks and gloves,” says Haider Javed. “Beggars also abound in the city streets. They knock on every door without wearing masks. Roaming barefoot, with clothes in tatters and faces exposed, they contrast plainly to the masked passersby. Lack of mask and ignoring repeated calls for social distancing can mean obvious risks, but driven by hunger, and circumstances, that is a chance they are willing to take,” says Ali Jafar.

“Residents from Railway Colony Scheme No. 9, Dhoke Hafiz, Shah Khalid Colony, Fazal Town Phase-1, Faisal Colony, Mangraal Town, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Dhoke Lilyaal, who come to my clinic told me that they have reached out to the officials for taking action against the people not following the SOPs, but no action has been taken so far against them,” says Dr. M Imtiaz Malik, Homoeo Physician/Pathologist from Shah Khalid Colony.

“Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation should adopt an area wise approach to contain Coronavirus Pandemic. As per assessment by the health officials, one unchecked infected person can go on to infect at least ten more persons,” says Hira Zahra. “Violation of SOPs is very common in the area markets. Open sneezing, coughing, spitting is daily seen. Social distancing norms are not being followed. Most of the violators belong to all age groups,” says Moazzam Raza.

“The biggest challenge is to evolve a fresh strategy with active involvement of all government agencies to convince the city residents that Coronavirus Pandemic is a serious challenge and will be a long haul one,” says Sibtain Ali.

Ramiz Rizvi says: “We are still in the middle of the pandemic but there are no signs of de-contaminating mohallah markets. The shops should remain sanitized at all times. Healthcare should be a major focus during the pandemic. Social distancing must be made mandatory and all area markets should be de-contaminated.”

“In the long run, we have to remain vigilant. For that, we need to make certain changes in our lives i.e. make social distancing a norm of life, keep wearing masks and gloves for as long as the pandemic continues to rage. Handwashing has to become a routine affair. The real challenge will start when lockdown is lifted and people will throng roads, offices and other places in the city,” says Ali Jibran.