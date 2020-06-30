Tackling Titanic

This refers to the letter 'Blame-happy '(June 29) by Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bukhari. In my view, the PTI government is trying their very best to meet their promise of change.

However, partially their lack of experience and ineptness and predominantly due to innate and congenital problems things are not improving. Our exports have declined and imports have spiked since the nationalisation of industries in 1970s.

The malaise of feudalism, lack of quality education, lethargic criminal justice system, religious extremism and mushrooming of mafias in each area of life are beyond the

capacity of any political party to tackle in a routine way.

A recent example is that even the reduction of prices of petrol turns into a headache for the government. The sinking of the Titanic cannot be prevented merely by rearranging the deck chairs.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad