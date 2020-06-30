Teenager drowns in Noori waterfall

HARIPUR: A teenager drowned in the Noori waterfall in the limits of the Jabri Union Council, some 45 km from here, police and rescue sources said here on Monday.

The Makhniyal police said that a group of over 25 young picnickers went to the Noori waterfall on Sunday afternoon. To beat the summer heat, they all started bathing when three of them drowned in deep waters.

However, two were later rescued by the local divers while the third one remained missing till Monday morning.

The local divers and Rescue 1122 started operation and managed to retrieve the body stuck

up beneath a heavy boulder. The deceased was later identified as Shahzeb Shah 13, son of Ramzan Shah, a resident of the Naseem Town in Haripur district.

According to area people it was the first casualty reported from the Noori waterfall, locally known as Noori Dee Dhand since its discovery as an eye-catching picnic spot during the last few weeks.