Pakistan Express attacked near Ghotki

SUKKUR: Some unidentified miscreants have attacked the Rawalpindi to Karachi bound Pakistan Express and injured its driver near Mirpur Mathelo in Ghotki.

Reports said the Pakistan Express was on its way to Karachi, and was attacked with stones by some unidentified miscreants, who had first blocked the track to stop the train, when it entered into the limits of Ghotki. It said the train driver, identified as of Sheer Muhammad injured while the train was also damaged.

It said the driver had to stop the train at Mirpur Mathelo when the attackers blocked the track and they managed to escape from the scene when the police came. Railways authorities and police shifted the injured to a local hospital in Ghotki for medico-legal formalities. The police have also registered an FIR against the unidentified miscreants and took some of the suspects into custody for investigation.