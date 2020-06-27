Protest against shortage of irrigation water for tail-end farmers

SUKKUR: Hundreds of farmers in different parts of Sindh protested against the shortage of irrigation water.

The farmers protested against acute shortage of irrigation water Naserabad, Khairpur, Khairpur Nathan Shah and other cities. They said their cotton, sugar cane and rice crops were damaging and their agricultural lands were turning barren due to acute shortage. They accused the officials of the Irrigation department of colluding with big and influential landlords of the ruling party to provide more water to their farms at their cost. They said that these influential landlords were irrigating their lands through illegal water courses by stopping the due share of water to the tail end growers. They demanded the government and top PPP circles to take action of their complaint and help the tail end growers overcome the shortage of irrigation and drinking water.