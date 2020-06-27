Pakistani singer releases album in Sydney

LAHORE:Pakistan's music landscape expands as Pakistan gets its first symphony music album recorded by Australian Symphony Orchestra, since never before a Pakistani artiste, except Mahmood Khan has recorded an original repertoire with a symphony orchestra ever in the music history.

It’s a proud moment for the motherland that a Pakistani-Australian music artiste Mahmood Khan has achieved this honour for his motherland. Mahmood said the music of both places had similar sounds and vocals. Mahmood, while talking to The News from Sydney on Friday, pointed out “It is connected with everything around us.” That is how Pakistani Australian music artiste Mahmood Khan described aboriginal music. He has earned another achievement as a local singer has recently released new album in collaboration with a symphony orchestra in Sydney with elements from aboriginal music.

Mahmood has travelled to various places around Australia to learn about the aboriginal music and culture and its similarities with other types of music. Mahmood said the sounds and vocals of famous South Asian musicians and the styles they used were quite similar to the aboriginal music.

“Aboriginal music is based on the sounds of the trees, earth and everything in it. Even the music instruments are made from the trees. “This is quite similar to the classical or early music styles we had in South Asia. Quoting the example of one of the most famous music maestros in South Asia, Tansen, Mahmood said that the 16th century musician was known for his engagement with nature.

Mahmood said he was inspired by the traditional music in aboriginal culture as it related to his own music. What is interesting about Australia is that the more you travel inside Australia, the more the colours of the environment change. You see a lot of orange and red and the shades keep on changing when you travel further in the outback. So the more I travelled to seek knowledge about aboriginal music, the more I was able to learn about their people and their culture.

It is pertinent to note that America got its first Number 1 charting foreign language music album- By a Pakistani. A Pakistani singer-songwriter has achieved mainstream success in the mighty USA. No stranger to creating headlines around the world Mahmood Khan's music captivated Australian audiences in 2009 when his song “Like the river” topped the ARIA charts.