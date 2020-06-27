Chaudhry Shujaat, Pervaiz offer condolences on former JI chief’s death

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have expressed grief on the demise of former Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan. The PML-Q leaders said that Syed Munawar Hassan played an important role in promoting Jamaat-e-Islami; he was a non-controversial personality.

The PML-Q leader said that mutual relations between Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Muslim League were established on non-political basis. Syed Munawar Hassan's religious and political services will be remembered for longer. May Almighty Allah bless the soul of Syed Munawwar Hassan with eternal rest in peace and grant solace and patience to the relatives and mourners, the PML-Q leaders prayed.

Aleem offers condolences: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan while expressing grief on the death of former ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan said that Syed Munawar Hassan's religious and service to the country would always be remembered. In his condolence message, he said that Syed Munawar Hassan had an important place in the politics of the country which can never be forgotten. Abdul Aleem Khan said that with the demise of Syed Munawar Hassan the void created in the religious, literary and social circles can never be filled. Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant strength to the bereaved family and their loved ones to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude.